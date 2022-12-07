Mrs. June Marie Davis, age 88, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Tennessee where she had lived in recent years. Mrs. Davis was born on August 24, 1934 in Fort Worth, Texas, a daughter of the late Helen Graves Martin and Clyde Graves. She was lovingly raised by her maternal grandparents, Mary Lois and Marshall Graves of Fort Worth.

Mrs. Davis spent most of her childhood and young adult life in the Fort Worth, Texas area. She graduated from Polytechnic High School and also played in the band. While attending high school, June met the love of her life, Donald L. Davis. They celebrated almost 64 years of marriage and dated all through high school. June was a dental assistant early in her career and then became a full time mother and housewife. June, Donald and family moved to Atlanta in 1976 and served faithfully at North Atlanta Church of Christ in Dunwoody, Georgia and East Cobb Church of Christ in Marietta, Georgia. June was a talented seamstress, painter, and all things crafty. She made many clothes and special occasion dresses for friends and family and showered granddaughters with homemade doll clothes. She also loved gardening and cooking.

June was not one to seek any limelight and faithfully supported Donald as he served in the Naval Reserves for 22 years (ironing those uniforms), as an elder at two churches, and in his long career in sales and management.

Mrs. Davis is preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald L. Davis; granddaughter, Anna Davis; parents and grandparents. She is survived by two daughters, Donna Lane, husband Jim, of Greensboro, NC and Becky Trenary, husband Dan, of Eads, TN; one son, Tim Davis, wife Michelle, of Kennesaw, GA; a sister-aunt, Catherine Massey of North Richland Hills, TX; seven grandchildren, Scott Jensen, Jennifer Thomas, Spencer Trenary, Avery Trenary, Alina Trenary, Olivia Davis and Andrew Davis; three great-grandchildren, Christian, Lane, and Parker Thomas. She also leaves behind several longtime friends and extended family.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Davis will be held at 1:30 P.M. Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.

Georgia National Cemetery limits the amount of cut flowers. If you would like to share flowers, we invite you to bring Hydrangea plants that will be planted in memory gardens for the family, or in lieu of flowers, consider contributing in June’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Heritage Ukraine who help share the gospel and support the needs of orphans from Ukraine.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.