Mugshots : Madison County : 12/06/22 – 12/07/22

Sandra Myers Sandra Myers: Violation of probation

Chantia Abbott Chantia Abbott: Violation of probation

Daniel Thompson Daniel Thompson: Violation of probation

Danny Walford Danny Walford: Failure to appear

David Rayburn David Rayburn: Failure to appear



Eric Taylor Eric Taylor: Reckless endangerment, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

Jordan Smith Jordan Smith: Aggravated assault

Robert Warren Robert Warren: Simple domestic assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/06/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/07/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.