Services for the Rev. Nicholas Leonard Betts, age 56 of Memphis, Tennessee will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the St. Paul C.M.E. Church in Jackson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 9:00 A.M., until time of service at St. Paul.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Rev. Betts, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Dr-Nicholas-Betts /#!/TributeWall

The Live Webcast for Rev. Betts, will begin on Friday, at 10:55 A.M. (C.S.T.) You can view the service by clicking on this YouTube link https://youtu.be/tGf-nWW7L2c

You can also view the service on our website. If you are viewing via Desktop, Laptop or IPad; log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com and go to his Obituary, click Photo/Video then click Play. If you are viewing via Smartphone go to our website, click on his Obituary and click Media.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.