Robert “Robbie” Garrett, age 49, a resident of Brownsville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. The family has chosen cremation and Graveside Memorial Services will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Trinity Cemetery with Bro. Lonnie Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at the Trinity Cemetery.

Robbie was born on July 31,1973 in Jackson, TN. He worked as a truck driver for Lowe’s Distribution. He loved his family and loved his animals. He enjoyed fishing with his buddies. He loved building speaker boxes and playing his guitar in his pastime. He will long be remembered as a soft hearted and caring individual.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mike Hood. He is survived by his wife, Robin Gower Garrett; one son, Austin Garrett; one daughter, Kaylie Garrett; his mother, Vickey Pittman Hood, his maternal grandmother, Lorain Cash and one uncle, Rickey Pittman.

All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.