‘A Union Christmas’ held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University’s Choirs and Orchestra put on quite a show Thursday night for the university’s “Music: A Union Christmas” event.

A Union Christmas

A Union Christmas

A Union Christmas

A Union Christmas

The event consisted of a variety of Christmas music, with chances for those in the audience to sing along as well.

The music line-up correlated with a reading of the story of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Find more local news here.