Angel Tree tags still available at south Jackson Walmart

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Christmas season is a time of giving, and one nonprofit is helping those in the community to participate in a special way.

The Salvation Army has been hosting their Angel Tree program for the past 40 years.

Nearly a thousand kids have applied to the program for assistance. The need is great, and the community has been asked to join the cause.

“What we need is for people to adopt those Angels to go to Walmart south, and grab one of those tags, and do some shopping for a kid that might need it so that they can enjoy part of the miracle of Christmas,” said Lt. Mark Cancia with The Salvation Army.

The Angel Tree at Walmart south is one of many representing children who are eagerly awaiting a joyful Christmas.

You can find The Salvation Army’s Walmart registry here.

