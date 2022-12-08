Business sponsors nonprofit’s 105th home build

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business lent a helping hand to a nonprofit.

The PRA Group is sponsoring Habitat for Humanity’s 105th home build. Habitat for Humanity is currently in the phase of building the home.

Part of the partnership with PRA includes doing volunteer work.

Thursday, PRA volunteered at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore to help clean and paint to get it ready for the holidays.

“We’re really glad PRA is out here helping us out. We are really thankful for their partnership with us, and they’ve made this 105th home build happen. And we’re just glad they’re here, they help us build strength through shelter, and we just really appreciate that,” said Linsey Sparks, the Family Services Manager at Habitat for Humanity.

