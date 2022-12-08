Dorothy Mae Muzzall of Paris

94

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Her residence

1:00 PM Saturday, December 10, 2022

McEvoy Funeral Home

Joe Shannon

Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Saturday, prior to the service

June 8, 1928 in Paris, TN

Rex Ruddle, Jeremy Muzzall, Rob Underwood

Fayne Harrison Edgar and Pearl Trotter Edgar, both preceded

Furman W. Muzzall, Married: October 10, 1945; Prec.: February 26, 1987

Gloria Arndt of Paris, TN Susie Muzzall of Jackson, TN

Furman (Linda) Muzzall, Jr. of Clarksville, TN

Rachel (Rex) Ruddle, Angela Ball, Thomas Muzzall, Jeremy (Paula) Muzzall

10 Great and 6 Great-great grandchildren.

Lucille Burton, preceded

Dale Edgar, preceded

Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special friend and caregiver: Charlene Pollack.