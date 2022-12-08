|Dorothy Mae Muzzall of Paris
|94
|Wednesday, December 7, 2022
|Her residence
|1:00 PM Saturday, December 10, 2022
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Joe Shannon
|Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
|11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Saturday, prior to the service
|June 8, 1928 in Paris, TN
|Rex Ruddle, Jeremy Muzzall, Rob Underwood
|Fayne Harrison Edgar and Pearl Trotter Edgar, both preceded
|Furman W. Muzzall, Married: October 10, 1945; Prec.: February 26, 1987
|Gloria Arndt of Paris, TN
Susie Muzzall of Jackson, TN
|Furman (Linda) Muzzall, Jr. of Clarksville, TN
|Rachel (Rex) Ruddle, Angela Ball, Thomas Muzzall, Jeremy (Paula) Muzzall
|10 Great and 6 Great-great grandchildren.
|Lucille Burton, preceded
|Dale Edgar, preceded
|Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Special friend and caregiver: Charlene Pollack.
|Dorothy was a member of Jones Chapel Baptist Church. She liked fishing, squirrel hunting, and playing dominoes.