Dorothy Mae Muzzall

  Muzzall DorothyDorothy Mae Muzzall of Paris
94
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Her residence
1:00 PM Saturday, December 10, 2022
McEvoy Funeral Home
Joe Shannon
Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Saturday, prior to the service
June 8, 1928 in Paris, TN
Rex Ruddle, Jeremy Muzzall, Rob Underwood
Fayne Harrison Edgar and Pearl Trotter Edgar, both preceded
Furman W. Muzzall, Married: October 10, 1945; Prec.: February 26, 1987
Gloria Arndt of Paris, TN

Susie Muzzall of Jackson, TN
Furman (Linda) Muzzall, Jr. of Clarksville, TN
Rachel (Rex) Ruddle, Angela Ball, Thomas Muzzall, Jeremy (Paula) Muzzall
10 Great and 6 Great-great grandchildren.
Lucille Burton, preceded
Dale Edgar, preceded
Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Special friend and caregiver: Charlene Pollack.
Dorothy was a member of Jones Chapel Baptist Church. She liked fishing, squirrel hunting, and playing dominoes.

