Eternal flame returns to UT Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — An extinguished flame is burning once again after nearly 22 years.

From 1986 to around the year 2000, the University of Tennessee at Martin’s eternal flame stood bright outside the Paul Meek Library.

After being extinguished and set aside, it now has a new home in the same library’s second floor.

A November 28 ceremony saw many university officials gathering around to watch its return. It was brought back by retired UT Martin professor of visual and theatre arts, David McBeth.

“I thought, ‘there is nobody else in the world who can do it besides David McBeth,’” said Larry Holder, UT Martin senior developer and database administrator.

