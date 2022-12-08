Health department hosts free flu shot clinic

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s that time of the year again. With the cold weather coming in, more people are getting sick.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department offered free flu shots to fight the flu.

Shanna Shearon Wilbanks, an epidemiologist at the department, gave the reason why the they are giving out the free shots.

“We just want to make sure that we are giving everybody every opportunity they can to get the free flu vaccine, especially going into Christmas and with the amount of flu activity we are seeing in not just our area, but the entire country as well,” Wilbanks said.

The health department’s goal with the free flu vaccines is to see more people coming in to get them and to avoid the spread of the virus.

“We are doing it to make sure we give everybody the best shot they can to take care of themselves and to prepare our community,” Wilbanks said.

Wilbanks says it’s important for everyone to take the flu seriously and shared why people should get the vaccine.

“Vaccines have proved their effectiveness in the past, and the flu shots are not unlike any other effective vaccine that we have given. It also helps keep you out of the hospital. Hospitals are busting out at the seams right now all over the country with people that are sick with RSV, the flu, COVID, and all kinds of other things. At least it gives your body a little boost and helps your immune system [stay] ready if it’s going to come in contact with the flu,” Wilbanks said.

The department says that it is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control for everyone six months of age and older to get a flu vaccine each year.

You can read more about the flu straight from the CDC on their website.

And if you missed getting your shot on Thursday, reach out to the health department at (731) 423-3020 to see what you can do to stay as healthy as can be.

