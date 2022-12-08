Kendall Bryce Bolding was born August 11, 1998. He passed at home on December 1, 2022.

Kendall graduated from Briarcrest Christian School and also received a B.A. in Economics from UT Knoxville. After graduation, Kendall returned home to Memphis where he developed a close relationship with his extended family in Memphis and Mississippi.

Kendall was a joyful and loving young man whose smile could light up a room. He loved helping people, especially his family. He recently started a job working toward his career. Kendall loved football and working out with his friends. He also had a passion for animals, specifically his cats (Dakota & Sylvester).

Kendall leaves behind his grieving mother, Peggy Crain Bolding, his grandparents, Carl and Helen Crain, his aunt, Cara Crain, uncle, Bud Crain and cousins, John Crain, Deborah Hunter and Cliff Hunter. Kendall is preceded in death by his father, Danny Bolding.

Kendall will always be remembered and dearly loved by all who knew him. Although his family is in deep grief over his passing at such a young age, they know he is in the loving arms of Jesus Christ.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Fayette County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 44, Rossville, TN 38066 or Living Tribute Tree Planting at the website: https://www. econdolence.com/trees- american-forests/?gclid= Cj0KCQiA7bucBhCeARIsAIOwr- 8zcf8P56I2kEZX8jICdK9pJzmL7IjD TMK3jQnDb- d7ROL9FiZFA0IaAgdxEALw_wcB.

Arrangements were provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.