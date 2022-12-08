Mostly Rain Free Tonight And Friday

WEATHER SUMMARY:

A nice break in the rain ahead as the rainy pattern will shift south tonight and tomorrow giving way to a sun/cloud mix into Friday. Another disturbance lifts northward again by Saturday bringing back some soaking rains throughout the day Saturday. Unlike recently, this system Saturday will move out quickly on Saturday night and we’ll return to a partly sunny sky again on Sunday and mostly sunny skies on Monday. Strong storms may get going around Tuesday night and we’ll have more about the storms right here as the event unfolds.

THIS EVENING:

For now the front will stay south of the viewing area tonight and most areas should stay rain free under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Light northeast winds around 2-5 mph and lows in the lower 50’s.

TOMORROW:

A slight chance of a shower early morning with skies becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures in the afternoon will be about what they were today with highs around 62. West winds around 6 mph.

Partly cloudy and colder Friday night with lows in the upper 40’s.

WEEKEND:

Saturday looks to be quite rainy as another disturbance lifts out of Texas bringing heavy rain at times on and off all day with highs around 63. Rain will move on out Saturday night with lows in the lower 40’s. Partly sunny and cooler into Sunday with highs around 56. Colder on Sunday night with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 30’s. Mostly sunny on Monday with highs 58-60.

A severe weather event may setup again around next Tuesday night as highs on Tuesday climb into the lower 70’s. There will be very strong synoptic forcing with this system as well as plenty of shear in the mid to lower levels, but right now, the instability looks somewhat limited and will depend on how warm it gets ahead of the system as well as how much sunshine presents itself ahead of time to warm the air. The event could go either way right now so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates including how much rain could fall this week!

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com