Mugshots : Madison County : 12/07/22 – 12/08/22

Lawandar Wilson Lawandar Wilson: Simple assault/domestic violence

Laketha Brown Laketha Brown: Failure to appear

Adrian Link Adrian Link: Failure to comply

Candace Eanes Candace Eanes: Failure to appear

Gary Cato Gary Cato: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



Jezary Perez Jezary Perez: Violation of community corrections

Jomari Haynes Jomari Haynes: Failure to appear

Ladarius Love Ladarius Love: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

Lesa Pickard Lesa Pickard: Failure to appear

Michael Holman Michael Holman: Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



Michael Young Michael Young: Violation of community corrections

Nicholas Sinclair Nicholas Sinclair: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

Otis Rowe Otis Rowe: Misuse of 911

Rebecca Hanson Rebecca Hanson: Shoplifting/theft of property

Tina Mikel Tina Mikel: Shoplifting/theft of property



Trenton Woods Trenton Woods: Violation of order of protection

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/07/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/08/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.