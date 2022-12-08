Savannah resident among winners in statewide photo contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A West Tennessean is among the winners of a statewide contest!

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, after a record number of entries into the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife magazine photo contest, their staff narrowed it down to 13 photos.

Winners were:

Frank Snyder of Athens

Eddie Johnson of Mt. Juliet

Clyde Cole of Savannah

Travis Hill Henry of Knoxville

Sharon Cardin of Nashville

Daniel Vineyard of Sevierville

Kimberly Koon of Readyville

Kerry Wix of Westmoreland

Joe LeDuc of Winter Haven, Florida

Jenna Crove of Auburn Alabama

Jennifer Jenson of Bowling Green, Kentucky

Harold Jerrell of Rose Hill, Virginia

They say if your photograph was chosen this time, it could be the winner in next year’s contest.

