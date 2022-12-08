Savannah resident among winners in statewide photo contest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A West Tennessean is among the winners of a statewide contest!
According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, after a record number of entries into the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife magazine photo contest, their staff narrowed it down to 13 photos.
Winners were:
- Frank Snyder of Athens
- Eddie Johnson of Mt. Juliet
- Clyde Cole of Savannah
- Travis Hill Henry of Knoxville
- Sharon Cardin of Nashville
- Daniel Vineyard of Sevierville
- Kimberly Koon of Readyville
- Kerry Wix of Westmoreland
- Joe LeDuc of Winter Haven, Florida
- Jenna Crove of Auburn Alabama
- Jennifer Jenson of Bowling Green, Kentucky
- Harold Jerrell of Rose Hill, Virginia
They say if your photograph was chosen this time, it could be the winner in next year’s contest.
