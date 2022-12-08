Tips on keep stress away during holiday gatherings, parties

JACKSON, Tenn. — The time of the year is here for Christmas gatherings and hosting parties.

Lifestyle expert Danyelle Musselman has a few tips to stay up-to-date on the holiday hosting trends and on how to keep the stress levels down.

First, she says it is best to keep pre-made appetizers on hand for last minute gatherings. That can be spinach artichoke dip bites or shrimp flatbread.

Also, that can include have a grazing board at the ready that includes an assortment of dips to try.

Musselman also says when she thinks of stress during the holidays, long lines come to mind. But there are ways to avoid those all together.

“Sam’s Club has you covered with that with the scan and go option. You just get all of your items in your cart and then you can scan and pay for them right on your device. It is incredible and convenient. Other options include same-day delivery and curbside pickup,” Musselman said.

