Wanted man may be in Dyer, Obion, Lake County area

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man may by in the Dyer, Obion or Lake County area.

The sheriff’s office says that Tommy Griffin is wanted by US Marshals for violation of probation. They say he may be driving a faded red 1980s Ford F-150.

The sheriff’s office says he is considered armed and dangerous and “is a known user of methamphetamines.”

A reward is being offered for Griffin. Anyone with information is asked to call (731) 431-2803 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-8477.

