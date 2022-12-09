AG: Tennessee to receive $13M from Juul settlement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s attorney general says the state will get $13 million from a nearly $440 million settlement with electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs spread among 33 states and Puerto Rico.

In a news release, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti says the agreement helps ensure JUUL won’t engage in certain marketing practices. It also restricts sales and distribution.

JUUL’s vaping products have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping.

Connecticut announced the deal in September. States joined in 2020 to probe Juul’s early promotions and claims about the benefits of its technology as a smoking alternative.

The states’ investigation found Juul marketed its e-cigarettes to underage teens with launch parties, product giveaways and ads and social media posts using youthful models, according to a statement from the Connecticut attorney general.

In a statement in September, JUUL said it aims to transition adults away from cigarette smoking while combatting underage use of its products.

