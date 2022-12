JACKSON, Tenn. — Some children can now keep warm this winter with new coats.

The Washington Douglas Headstart and Early Headstart Center held its annual Children’s Holiday Coat Drive sponsored by the Bank of Jackson.

All children were able to browse and select a warm winter coat as a gift.

The coats are donated or bought by the Bank of Jackson.

This is the fifth year for the event..

