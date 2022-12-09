Barbecue held to support nonprofit’s Jackson location

JACKSON, Tenn. — A barbecue was held in support of a local organization.

Leaders Credit Union hosted a Community BBQ as part of their From Leaders with Love project.

Leaders Credit Union Vice President of Mortgage, Chris Gray shared some details on the project.

“Every holiday season, Leaders Credit Union does these little projects that we call ‘From Leaders with Love,’ and we support local charities and places that give back to our community. Today, we are out at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore and just bringing some awareness to the ReStore and all the good things that Habitat does for our community,” Gray said.

The barbecue was held to show love and support for the local Habitat for Humanity, and to encourage patrons to donate to or shop with the organization.

This is the first time that Leaders Credit Union has partnered with Jackson’s Habitat for Humanity.

Andrea Hudgins, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity in Jackson, is grateful for the help.

“We are just very excited that we are able to support our community in such a way, and also have supporters for us that continue to build us up and support us throughout our builds and throughout our repairs,” Hudgins said.

Hudgins also wanted to remind everyone what Habitat for Humanity is and what they do.

“Habitat for Humanity is known internationally and is in 80 different countries throughout the world, but we have our own affiliate here in Jackson. We work with Madison residents, as well as Haywood County residents. We have been able to build 105 homes and repair over 60 homes here in Jackson,” Hudgins said.

Leaders Credit Union has been doing the “From Leaders with Love” project for five years.

If you missed out on Friday’s event and want to help out Habitat for Humanity, click here.

