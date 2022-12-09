Christmas on Main brings festivities to Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The City of Dyersburg jumpstarted their Christmas on the Square event this weekend.

Christmas on Main in Dyersburg

Christmas on Main in Dyersburg

Christmas on Main in Dyersburg

Several businesses in the downtown area stayed open late and even offered free samples to those in attendance.

Children had the chance to meet with Santa Claus, Rudolph, Frosty, and the Grinch during the event. They even had the chance to write their own letters to the man from the North Pole!

Those who came out also enjoyed hot chocolate, horse and carriage rides, and live music.

“We just want to invite everybody to come down to our little town. We’re very proud of it. We’re bringing it back to life,” said Mike Pennington, the owner of Pennington Seed.

Dyersburg will hold their Christmas Farmers Market Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will include live music, children’s activities, train rides, and of course, Santa Claus will make an appearance once again.

You can find more of what Christmas on Main has to offer on the City of Dyersburg Facebook page.

Find more local news here.