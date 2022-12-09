Free Christmas giveaway event coming to Weakley Co. Saturday

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A generous event is being organized for one local community this weekend.

Greenfield First Baptist Church will host a free Christmas giveaway on Saturday, December 10.

Free items will be distributed to anyone in need, including new and gently-used clothes, toys, household items, non-perishable food and more.

The items will be given away on a first come, first served basis, from 7 a.m. until noon or while supplies last.

As an added bonus, free cups of hot chocolate will also be served to those who attend.

Greenfield First Baptist Church is located at 3127 North Meridian Street in Greenfield. Organizers say the event will be held rain or shine.

For more local news, click here.