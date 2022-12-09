Ice skating rink to open for the season in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — An ice skating rink is coming to Lexington for the holidays!

On December 12, the city will have the grand opening of their ice skating rink. This will include a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The rink is located in front of the courthouse in Lexington.

Lexington city police will also be standing close by to watch the rink and make sure no one gets hurt.

People of all ages can enjoy the rink, but children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

“So we have a hundred pair of skates. The skating rink can accommodate 48 people at a time. It’s a 2,000-square-foot rink. It’s made out of a synthetic material. The hotter the ice blades are, the skating blades are, the faster you go,” said Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready.

“It’s going to be a great event, and hopefully, the weather will be great and invite everybody to come out. And we’re just really excited about things that are going on,” said Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs.

Rules for the rink include:

Skates being worn at all times on the rink

Children under 18 being accompanied by an adult at all times

No food or drinks

No hockey sticks, pucks or sports equipment

You can find more rules posted at the rink.

