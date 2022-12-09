Mugshots : Madison County : 12/08/22 – 12/09/22
-
Thaxter, Lee
Thaxter, Lee: Simple domestic assault
-
Birl, Lee
Birl, Lee: Fraud by home improvement services provider
-
Boykin, Michael
Boykin, Michael: Violation of probation
-
Cook, Amanda
Cook, Amanda: Failure to appear
-
Dilbeck, Richard
Dilbeck, Richard: Violation of probation
-
-
Mccurdy, Tyrone
Mccurdy, Tyrone: Violation of conditions of community supervision
-
Oliver, Kenneth
Oliver, Kenneth: Driving on revoked/suspended license
-
Perry, Eran
Perry, Eran: Failure to appear
-
Salvador, Perla
Salvador, Perla: Simple domestic assault
-
Sheffield, Nysha
Sheffield, Nysha: Child abuse or neglect (violent)
-
-
Stewart, Tracey
Stewart, Tracey: Violation of probation
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/09/22.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.