Mugshots : Madison County : 12/08/22 – 12/09/22

Thaxter, Lee Thaxter, Lee: Simple domestic assault

Birl, Lee Birl, Lee: Fraud by home improvement services provider

Boykin, Michael Boykin, Michael: Violation of probation

Cook, Amanda Cook, Amanda: Failure to appear

Dilbeck, Richard Dilbeck, Richard: Violation of probation



Mccurdy, Tyrone Mccurdy, Tyrone: Violation of conditions of community supervision

Oliver, Kenneth Oliver, Kenneth: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Perry, Eran Perry, Eran: Failure to appear

Salvador, Perla Salvador, Perla: Simple domestic assault

Sheffield, Nysha Sheffield, Nysha: Child abuse or neglect (violent)



Stewart, Tracey Stewart, Tracey: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/09/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.