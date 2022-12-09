Rain Returns Saturday, Dry For The Jackson Christmas Parade Monday

Did you miss the news earlier? Here is the complete weather broadcast from 6 pm Thursday, December the 8th.

Friday was a nice dry day and we got treated to some sunshine peeking through the clouds towards the late afternoon before the sun went down. We’ll remain dry tonight before and upper level low pressure system brings back heavy rain tomorrow. Unlike lately, this system will move on out late Saturday night and we’ll return to dry weather on Sunday. Monday looks dry as well before storms return late Tuesday.

Mostly cloudy and cool with lows 43 to 46 degrees. Winds will be mostly calm with patchy fog late.

Cloudy skies with rain becoming likely by mid morning. Rain will be heavy at times and could include some weak thunderstorms in the mix. Highs will go to around 56 degrees.

Rain moves out late and turning cooler with lows in the mid 40’s and light west winds.





The Jackson Christmas parade has been moved from Saturday morning to Monday night and will start at 6:45 in the evening. The weather looks nice and dry for the parade. Skies will be partly cloudy during the day with highs around 58-60.

A severe weather event may setup again around next Tuesday night as highs on Tuesday climb into the lower 70’s. There will be very strong synoptic forcing with this system as well as plenty of shear in the mid to lower levels, but right now, the instability looks somewhat limited and will depend on how warm it gets ahead of the system as well as how much sunshine presents itself ahead of time to warm the air. The event could go either way right now so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates including how much rain could fall this week!

