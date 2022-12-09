Students get private showing of ‘The Nutcracker’

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Christmas play was performed at a well-known location in Jackson.

Students from all over West Tennessee went to the Carl Perkins Civic Center for a special showing of the “The Nutcracker” play that was just for them.

All of the seats were packed with students who were excited to see the play.

Several of the schools received educational grants to cover the cost of their tickets.

There were homeschool and private school groups that attended as well.

