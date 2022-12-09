Therapy dogs spread holiday cheer in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A few furry visitors make a stop in downtown Jackson.

A group of local therapy dogs visited City Hall and the Madison County Courthouse Friday morning.

They were dressed up for the holidays and spreading cheer throughout downtown and among city employees.

Cathi Roberts with Maggie and Friends Therapy Dogs says they are located here in the community and they visit multiple nursing homes and colleges, as well as the Kirkland Cancer Center and the hospital.

“Requested by both mayors that we share a little smile and holiday cheer with the staff here for all the work that they do for the city and the county,” Roberts said.

Roberts says this is the third year they have come to visit City Hall for the holidays.

