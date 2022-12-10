MTSU holds 2022 Fall Commencement Ceremony

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.— One Tennessee university holds 2022 Fall Commencement.

MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee: Courtesy of MTSU

A university in Middle Tennessee celebrates over 1,700 new graduates.

On Saturday, December 10, MTSU celebrated its 2022 Fall Commencement Ceremony at Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.

The ceremony began with encouraging remarks from MTSU President, Sidney A. McPhee as well as guest speaker Doug Kreulen, president and chief executive officer of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority.

It was the university’s 112th academic year, handing out diplomas to 1,345 students in the undergraduate class and to 353 graduate students.

