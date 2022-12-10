Officials grant California girl’s request to keep unicorn

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines.

Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named Madeline.

The girl wrote: “Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one.

Please send me a letter in response.” The request was pre-approved and a unicorn license was issued.

Conditional requirements include proper caretaking, access to moonbeams and rainbows and any glitter used must be non-toxic.

