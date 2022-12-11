Christmas concert returns to fight hunger in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local establishment holds a special brunch just in time for the holiday season.

The LOLO’s Christmas Brunch was held on Sunday at Hub City Brewery.







This is an event that music artist LOLO puts on and performs at every year, where proceeds go to the RIFA backpack program.

There were many people in attendance to show their support and to hear some holiday music from LOLO.

Owner of Hub City Brewing, Jerry Corley talks about what goes on at the event.

“We will have about 250 seated people eating brunch from Rock’n Dough, listening to her sing great music, and then we will do it again next week,” Corley said.

Executive Director for RIFA, Lisa Tillman is happy to see the success that the event has been having.

“Today sold out in less than 24 hours and so there is a second show next Sunday, and it’s sold out as well. What does that mean for RIFA? That means more money for the Snack Backpack

program, so that we can feed hungry elementary school children. It feels great,” Tillman said.

Corley is grateful for everyone coming together to make this happen, and is honored to be involved.

“Proud to be a part of it and do it. You know we got good sponsors, a lot of people behind it, everybody loves LOLO, and of course everybody loves being able to give to RIFA as well,” Corley said.

This was the 7th annual Christmas Brunch that was held.

For more information on RIFA’s Snack Backpack program, click here.

