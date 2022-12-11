Community reflects on tragic event, celebrates its newfound unity

DRESDEN, Tenn. —A local city has a special ceremony.

The Dresden Recovery Commemoration Ceremony was held Saturday.









This ceremony was to honor those who were affected by the tornado at this time last year.

“We are here to remember that day, but to also celebrate the unity that came from it from within the community. We are moving forward and being a stronger community, and that’s what we are here celebrating today,” said Misti Pequignot, Program director for the Weakley County Long Term Recovery Group.

There were public speakers including Mayor Bynum and Mayor Maddox at the event, first responders were recognized, and there were booths set up by local businesses.

“We have four information booths set up here at this event, and it will be for survivors or residents of Dresden that were impacted by the tornado last year,” Pequignot said.

Weakley County Mayor, Jake Bynum talks about what inspired them to create this ceremony.

“I think it’s important for us to create a space of remembrance and recognition. Both remembrance of the events from a year ago, while recognizing the good work that’s happened in the recovery process,” Bynum said.

The Weakley County Long Term Recovery Group, Weakley County, and the City of Dresden mayors’ offices organized the ceremony together.

