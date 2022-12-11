Local gala raises money for The Place Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —One local church holds a special event.

The Salvation Army Worship Center held the Starting Anew Gala event to benefit The Place Jackson.





The Place’s mission is to educate and empower women who are without adequate resources and support.

The event took place on Saturday at 6:30 in the evening.

Many members of the community were there to show their support for The Place.

“To see that this is actually now a reality and that so many people have stepped up to help us, oh wow, it’s phenomenal,” said Rochelle Staten, Board member, The Place Jackson.

Staten says each woman will leave the place confident in herself and her role in the community.