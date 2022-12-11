Rain Free Until Tuesday

Weather Update, Sunday Night, December 11th:

WEATHER SUMMARY:

And we finally see a nice shift in the long duration weather pattern that has brought clouds and rain most of the days this week. A northerly flow enters the picture this evening as the frontal boundary moves well off to the southeast taking the rain with it. Some clouds linger on behind the system but the surface air is much drier and we will stay rain free from now until at least early Tuesday.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies and light northeast winds around 5 mph. Chilly low temperatures in the upper 30’s.

TOMORROW:

Mostly cloudy but continued dry with highs in the middle 50’s. Winds will be from the northeast around 5 to 7 mph. We could see a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon but clouds will ultimately rule the skies much of the day.

JACKSON CHRISTMAS PARADE:

The Jackson Christmas parade is rescheduled for Monday night at 6:45 pm due to Saturdays rainy day. The weather looks pretty good as it want be to cold and looks to be nice and dry.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Increasing clouds and lows in the lower 40’s. East winds around 5 to 8 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warmer with highs around 64, A few showers possible in the late afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Rain heavy at times with a few embedded weak storms possible, chance of rain around 90%. Lows in the lower 50’s.

A few showers linger into the first half of Wednesday before clearing out late Wednesday. Turning much colder with plenty of sunshine Thursday into Late week. Lows will dip into the lower 20s by Saturday morning. Stay with the WBBJ 7 News Team and StormTracker 7 For The Latest On The Weather.

