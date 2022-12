2022 Jackson Christmas Parade lights up downtown

JACKSON, Tenn. — The annual Jackson Christmas parade was held downtown, with many attendees excited to see this year’s line up of floats and vehicles.

2022 Jackson Christmas Parade

“Just gathering. It’s nice to be a part of the Jackson culture. A nice Christmas parade coming from JCM basketball team, so this what it’s about,” said Malcolm.

After the parade was postponed from last Saturday, many were excited to see what all the parade had to offer.

“I like all the old cars that came through,” said one parade attendee.

“Presents and candy,” said Noah.

“When they throw candy,” said KJ.

“All of it,” said Mindy.

There were a variety of floats with different business and organizations passing out candy, doing different routines, and having just having fun.

This parade put many attendees in the Christmas spirit. And with the holiday nearly two weeks away, many still have a few things on their wish list.

“My two front teeth,” said Zorian.

“All I want is that state championship,” said Joshua.

“I want a ring and I want some money,” said Malcolm.

“Ps5,” said one parade attendee.

“A clean house,” said another parade attendee.

Before the parade, the city illuminated the sky with the annual Lighting of the Tree. Many gathered in front of City Hall for the annual tradition.

Mayor Scott Conger gave a brief speech about the meaning and reason why we light the tree and celebrate the holiday.

Two special ornaments were placed on the tree in remembrance of two council members Harvey Buchanan and Vicki Foot.

Afterwards, the lever was pulled and the tree lit the night sky, signifying the start of the Christmas season.

“Our groundskeeping crew, they do a great job. They have an area that grows the trees, and so they keep an eye out every year for the best tree and they have their top three that they look at. And so they always keep their eye out for the best tree to have in front of City Hall,” Conger said.

After the Lighting of the Tree, different Christmas selections were sung and enjoyed by attendees.

You can watch the full, hour long parade below.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.