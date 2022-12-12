Annual event invites community for rides, Santa, and more

MARTIN, Tenn. — The City of Martin’s Parks & Recreation Department joined forces with the University Of Tennessee at Martin to bring a fun time for the community and visitors in the 38th annual Santa’s Village.

Among the setup was a magical and bright walk through.

The office manager of the City of Martin’s Parks & Recreation Dept, Alisse Kirk says, “The forest is just a way to show different scenes, different characters, and just a, to bring the Christmas spirit to everybody. And see the joy on the kids and families faces when they see all the Christmas lights in one area. ”

The free event was a way to partner with the attendees in generosity.

“We ask for can goods or toys and then we take all of those, we got a meeting with wecare on Thursday. And we take all of those can goods and toys to we care and they give those, those items back into the community for free”, Kirk tells.

Attractions and vendors were spread throughout the building, creating fun holiday memories with everyone, and giving participants the opportunity to meet Santa.

“Pope’s concessions out of greenfield brings three rides, we have a carousel, we have a big slide and then we have the wiz. And it’s like a really fast, goes in a circle ride. ” Kirk continues, “There is a petting zoo. It’s play house petting zoo. And so she’s got camels, and I think there’s cows, pigs, a kangaroo. So they’re all back there so that the kids can enjoy that as well.”

