Ice skating rink to open in Lexington

Monday, the city will have the grand opening of their ice skating rink. This will include a ribbon cutting ceremony that at 5 p.m.

The rink is located in front of the courthouse in Lexington.

People of all ages can enjoy the rink, but children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

“You do not have to bring your own skates. If you have them, we’ll be happy to let you skate with them. We also have rentals, and they come with the skate rink. It’s $10 for kids and $12 for adults,” said Kristina Anderson, the Executive Director of the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce.

Following the opening of the ice rink is a parade and Festival of Lights that begins at 7 p.m.

