Jackson man arrested for home improvement fraud

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man is behind bars after being arrested for fraud by a home improvement services provider.

Court documents show that 52-year-old Lee Allen Birl was taken into custody on December 9 following a warrant issued for his arrest.

According to an affidavit, Birl entered a verbal agreement on May 3, 2022, to construct a metal shop building within two weeks at a property in Jackson. The affidavit states Birl was paid $12,000 at that time to begin construction, and was paid another $4,000 at the end of June to pay his employees. At the end of July, Birl was allegedly paid an additional $4,000 to complete the job.

The affidavit states by August 2022, approximately 15% of the construction had been completed with substandard materials, and Birl eventually stopped returning the victim’s calls to complete the job.

Birl was arraigned in court in Madison County on Monday, where his bond was raised from $5,000 to $10,000.

A criminal hearing has been set for January 3 at 1 p.m. As of Monday afternoon, Birl is currently in custody at the Madison County Jail.

For more local crime stories, click here.