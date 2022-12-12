Karen Beaird King, age 59, a resident of Brownsville, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. A Memorial Service was held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN. Bro. Rowdy Davis officiated the service. Visitation was held two hours prior to the service, from 12 noon until 2:00 PM, on Monday December 12, 2022, at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.

Karen was born September 22, 1963 in Maury City, TN. She was a homemaker. She was married to her husband, Gooch King for 30 years. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Christmas was one of her favorite holidays. She loved to celebrate the true meaning of the season. She loved cooking, decorating, shopping and laughing as part of her Christmas celebrating. She also was one who liked going on road trips.

Besides her husband Gooch King, she is survived by three daughters, Scarlet Hill (Dakota), Emily Crawford (Brent) and Mary-Will King; three brothers, Craig Beaird (Sarah), Hank Beaird (Donna), Dean Vernich (Tracie); two sisters, Sissy Davis (Rowdy) and Cindy Cates (Danny), three grandchildren, Leslie Knox, Ben Crawford, and Susanna Hill. She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy Beaird and Carolyn Bushart and one sister, Denise Mac Arthur.

Memorials may be made to Transitions of Dyer County, 250 Youth Home Rd., Dyersburg, TN 38024, or Maury City Church of God, 6910 TN-88, Maury City, TN 38050. All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.