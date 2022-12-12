Live nativity connects community to the past

JACKSON, Tenn. — One tradition returns to south Jackson. The Live Nativity is annual event put on by Malesus United Methodist Church since the 80s.

The drive through nativity is a two hour event with volunteers completing 2 thirty minute shifts in order to bring a Biblical passage to the community.

The birth of Jesus was the scene chosen which included Mary, Joseph, Baby Jesus, a live donkey and more.

Martha Morris, the mission’s committee chairman of Malesus UMC shares, “We have children that have grown up and they have remembered many years later what they did in the live activity, and that’s why we keep doing it year after year. Because the real reason for the season is the Christ child.”

Children were able to participate as numerous roles, including shepherds and an angel.