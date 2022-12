Mugshots : Madison County : 12/09/22 – 12/12/22

Franklin Law Franklin Law: Aggravated assault

Antonio Hayes Antonio Hayes: Violation of probation

Antonio Scott Antonio Scott: Aggravated domestic assault

Baron Coffee Baron Coffee: Simple domestic assault

Brandi Thompson Brandi Thompson: Disorderly conduct



Brandon Wilson Brandon Wilson: Criminal trespass

Charles Champion Charles Champion: Failure to appear

Christopher Jones Christopher Jones: Schedule II drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Christopher Jones: Schedule II drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Clarence Johnson Clarence Johnson: Violation of probation

Damien Likely Damien Likely: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



David Ford David Ford: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

Donald Patrick Donald Patrick: Failure to appear

Erica Williams Erica Williams: Theft of property between $1,000 and $9,999, failure to appear

Janya Robinson Janya Robinson: Simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident Janya Robinson: Simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident

Jarvis Tyson Jarvis Tyson: Violation of probation, failure to appear



Javon Brown Javon Brown: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Jaylan Murphy Jaylan Murphy: Aggravated domestic assault, schedule I drug violations, contraband in penal institution Jaylan Murphy: Aggravated domestic assault, schedule I drug violations, contraband in penal institution

Joseph Nieves Joseph Nieves: Failure to appear

Marcellus Jones Marcellus Jones: Simple domestic assault

Melissa Henson Melissa Henson: Public intoxication, Violation of probation



Misty Paul Misty Paul: Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, driving while unlicensed, reckless driving Misty Paul: Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, driving while unlicensed, reckless driving

Montrell Huddleston Montrell Huddleston: Simple domestic assault

Natasha Mitchell Savage Natasha Mitchell Savage: Failure to appear

Patrick Hart Patrick Hart: Public intoxication

Richard Stewart Richard Stewart: Driving under the influence



Rory Vaulx Rory Vaulx: Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Rufus Irvin Rufus Irvin: Public intoxication

Samantha McCarty Samantha McCarty: Driving under the influence

Sean Mewborn Sean Mewborn: Simple domestic assault

Sequoia Bass Sequoia Bass: Harassment (oral threat), theft between $1,000 and $9,999



Shampane Goodman Shampane Goodman: Vandalism, failure to appear

Shaquia Woodland Shaquia Woodland: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Shaquia Woodland: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Treva Watkins Treva Watkins: Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation

Tyrus Brooks Tyrus Brooks: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Tyrus Brooks: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Wayne Crawford Wayne Crawford: Violation of probation



William Kyles William Kyles: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/09/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/12/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.