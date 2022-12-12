Non-Alcoholic Triple Berry Sparklers

For The Berry Ice Cubes:

1 1⁄4 cup coconut water

1/3 cup blueberries

1/3 cup raspberries

1/3 cup chopped strawberries

For The Drink:

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

3 (12oz) cans seltzer

Make the ice cubes: place blueberries, raspberries and strawberries in ice tray, then fill with coconut water. Freeze until frozen solid, about 4 hours.

Make the drink: in a pitcher or large measuring cup, combine honey with lime and lemon juices. Stir until honey is completely dissolved. Add seltzer and stir gently to combine. Fill serving glasses with ice, then fill with lemon-lime mixture.

Recipe from Delish.com.