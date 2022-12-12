TV network star visits students in West Tennessee

MIDDLETON, Tenn. — General Contractor and star of DIY Network’s Rescue Renovation Kayleen McCabe visited Middleton Elementary on Monday.

McCabe gave some details on why she visited the school.

“I am out here in Hardeman County reading to the elementary school students a few of my favorite books. All of them being with the theme of construction, since I am a contractor,” McCabe said.

She currently has the McCabe Foundation in which she advocates for trade careers and bringing about awareness that starts in the elementary grades and continues into the high school years.

She says she was thrilled to be able to read and talk with the students.

“I am so excited already. I have had wonderful chats with the kindergarteners, and I am excited to be here. It fills my soul to get to read to the students,” McCabe said.

McCabe talked about what inspired her to create the foundation.

“I am a contractor by trade. I was never really told as a young student that I could become that as an adult and make a great career. And then I leveraged that career to have my own TV show on the DIY Network for a long, long time. For me, it’s really important to leverage any sort of fame that I garnered from that to help inspire the next generation,” McCabe said.

McCabe will be going to more schools in Hardeman County on Wednesday.

She will also be coming back in the spring to assist with a high school building construction project at the Lone Oaks Farm.

