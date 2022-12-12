UM Lambuth planetarium shares January schedule
JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium has announced its schedule of shows for January:
- Tuesday, January 10, 5:30 p.m. – “Black Holes: the other side of infinity”
- Friday, January 13, 1:30 p.m. – “Black Holes: the other side of infinity”
- Friday, January 13, 3:45 p.m.: Kids’ After School Special Planetarium Show- “Two Small Pieces of Glass”
- Tuesday, January 17, 5:30 p.m. – “Chaos & Order”
- Friday, January 20, 1:30 p.m. – “Chaos & Order”
- Tuesday, January 24, 5:30 p.m. – “Light Years from Andromeda”
- Friday, January 27, 1:30 p.m. – “Light Years from Andromeda”
- Saturday, January 28, 9:30 a.m. – Kids’ Saturday Morning Planetarium Show – “Astronaut”
- Tuesday, January 31, 5:30 AND 6:30 p.m. – “TimeSpace”
Lambuth says the shows are free.