UM Lambuth planetarium shares January schedule

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium has announced its schedule of shows for January:

Tuesday, January 10, 5:30 p.m. – “Black Holes: the other side of infinity”

Friday, January 13, 1:30 p.m. – “Black Holes: the other side of infinity”

Friday, January 13, 3:45 p.m.: Kids’ After School Special Planetarium Show- “Two Small Pieces of Glass”

Tuesday, January 17, 5:30 p.m. – “Chaos & Order”

Friday, January 20, 1:30 p.m. – “Chaos & Order”

Tuesday, January 24, 5:30 p.m. – “Light Years from Andromeda”

Friday, January 27, 1:30 p.m. – “Light Years from Andromeda”

Saturday, January 28, 9:30 a.m. – Kids’ Saturday Morning Planetarium Show – “Astronaut”

Tuesday, January 31, 5:30 AND 6:30 p.m. – “TimeSpace”

Lambuth says the shows are free.