2023 Jackson Rockabillys schedule released

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rockabillys have released their 2023 game schedule, featuring 60 games. And half of them at home!

The team announced that every home game will begin at 6:30 p.m. at their Jackson Rockabillys Baseball Stadium.

The 2023 Prospect League season will start on Wednesday May 31, with the Rockabillys opening on the road at Southern Illinois for two games.

The home opening night game will be on Friday, June 2 against the Cape Catfish.

The Jackson Rockabillys and the soon-to-be-named team in Marion, Illinois are the newest additions to the Prospect League, making their inaugural debut in 2023.

The Rockabillys will play in the southern most division of the western conference.

Season tickets are now available online.

