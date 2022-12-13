Authors showcase their work at holiday event

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local authors came together for a holiday event.



Authors showcase their work at holiday event

Several local authors set up shop at the Jackson Chamber Tuesday to showcase their books and give shoppers the chance to shop for that family bookworm.

Some of the books available for purchase included “Turn Around” by Harbert Alexander, “Let Me Tell You a Story” by Dr. Frank McMeen, “Glove Letters” by Taylor Wilson and “Convictions of an Old Coach” by Coach Joe North.

“This is a united effort of local writers making ourselves available, again, for people coming and getting books that might be great gifts for Christmas from local authors,” McMeen said.

The authors say this was a great way to showcase their work and hope the attendees will enjoy reading their books.

Find more local news here.