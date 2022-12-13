Christmas-themed event connects local business women

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Greater Jackson Chamber hosted Women in Business event at the Carl Grant Center at Union University.

Christmas-themed event connects local business women

Christmas-themed event connects local business women

The event held on Monday allowed business women that are a part of the Chamber to set up booths inside and sell their products to those that stop by and shop.

This event also allowed business women to connect with one another and network. The Chamber hopes this allows women to grow their businesses and spread awareness.

“When you have women that are in business, it’s nice to get together with those women and discuss, you know, what your business is or what kind of business you work in. You know, you have a fresher perspective sometimes when you talk to other women, as opposed to sitting around a table with a bunch of men. Which is fine, but when you get in with a group of women, there’s a different perspective. And women enjoy taking to other women about what they’re doing,” said Cameron Hansbrough, the Director of Membership.

These events happen four to six times a year. However, this is the one that is Christmas themed.

Find more local news here.