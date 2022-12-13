Deadline for healthcare enrollment closes in

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you need health insurance or need to change your health insurance plan, you have a few days to do so.

If you currently do not have health insurance, you can apply through marketplace open enrollment at healthcare.gov.

You have until December 15 to make changes to select a new plan of coverage that will start on January 1.

To apply, you can go to healthcare.gov to submit an application. And if eligible, you can select a plan that best meet your needs.

What you pay in your health insurance is based off your age, your family size, your income and where you live.

“Preventive services are covered, and if you think about the impact of, for example, some chronic diseases like diabetes, having health insurance that can help meet your needs is vitally important for your health and well-being,” said Dr. Lashawn McIver, the Director of Office of Minority Health for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service.

You can apply for health insurance and financial help at online. And to get help filling out your application or any question, you can call (800) 318-2596.

