Debbie Perkins Bradford
1956 – 2022
Debbie Perkins Bradford, age 66, resident of Bartlett, Tennessee
and wife of Jimmy Bradford, grew her wings Tuesday morning,
December 13, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis,
Tennessee peacefully surrounded by family.
Debbie was born March 25, 1956 in Jackson, Tennessee, the
daughter of the late Paul Perkins, Jr. and Oma Lee Davis-Perkins.
She was a real estate broker for 40 years. She loved her church,
family, friends, boating, going to the beach, tennis, flowers, and
of course Missy. Her great-grandson Brantley had her wrapped
around his finger.
Mrs. Bradford is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jimmy
Bradford; two daughters, Jennifer Warren (Chris) and Michelle
King (Mandy); two sisters, Diane Sewell (Steve) and Denise
Perkins; her mother-in-law, Jimmie Lou Bradford; seven
grandchildren, Ashley Warren, Kayla Warren, Brittany Purtteman,
Emma Rickman, Gavin Rickman, Adrian Warren and Christopher
Warren; and her great-grandson, Brantley Bevels.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Bradford will be held at 1 P.M. Friday,
December 16, 2022 at Hickory Withe Baptist Church.
Entombment will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in
Jackson, Tennessee. A visitation for Mrs. Bradford will be from 11
A.M. to 1 P.M. Friday, December 16, 2022 at Hickory Withe
Baptist Church.
Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County
Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left
on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.