Debbie Perkins Bradford

1956 – 2022

Debbie Perkins Bradford, age 66, resident of Bartlett, Tennessee

and wife of Jimmy Bradford, grew her wings Tuesday morning,

December 13, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis,

Tennessee peacefully surrounded by family.

Debbie was born March 25, 1956 in Jackson, Tennessee, the

daughter of the late Paul Perkins, Jr. and Oma Lee Davis-Perkins.

She was a real estate broker for 40 years. She loved her church,

family, friends, boating, going to the beach, tennis, flowers, and

of course Missy. Her great-grandson Brantley had her wrapped

around his finger.

Mrs. Bradford is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jimmy

Bradford; two daughters, Jennifer Warren (Chris) and Michelle

King (Mandy); two sisters, Diane Sewell (Steve) and Denise

Perkins; her mother-in-law, Jimmie Lou Bradford; seven

grandchildren, Ashley Warren, Kayla Warren, Brittany Purtteman,

Emma Rickman, Gavin Rickman, Adrian Warren and Christopher

Warren; and her great-grandson, Brantley Bevels.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Bradford will be held at 1 P.M. Friday,

December 16, 2022 at Hickory Withe Baptist Church.

Entombment will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in

Jackson, Tennessee. A visitation for Mrs. Bradford will be from 11

A.M. to 1 P.M. Friday, December 16, 2022 at Hickory Withe

Baptist Church.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County

Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left

on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.