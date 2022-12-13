Expert: January to be busy time of year for online dating

JACKSON, Tenn. — When you want to enter the dating world, you may have some reservations.

But the year 2023 can look promising for those looking to find love.

Using the dating app route could help your chances of finding love.

On the dating app Bumble, the first couple of days of the new year is expected to be the busiest days for online dating.

Experts say users are prioritizing things they maybe didn’t before like, dating outside of your type, discussing finances, cost of living, and more.

Experts say utilizing extra features will also help others learn more about you.

“Asking yourself questions you may take for granted, like what do I actually like to do, what are my values, what matters most to me, what gets me out of bed in the morning, and furthermore what’s going to get me to go on a date with somebody, what are my intentions when it comes to dating,” said Shan Boodram, a Dating Coach and Intimacy Expert.

If you haven’t already, get those dating profiles together ahead of January 1, as the first Sunday in January is one of the busiest days for online dating.

