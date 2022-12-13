Goodwill preps for donation surge in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — With Goodwill preparing for year-end rush of donations, they say donate now.

Goodwill says that from December 26 to December 31, donations to their express centers rises by 40% in both West and Middle Tennessee.

They say the rush can be from people cleaning out their closets, attics and garages, to people making room for their new holiday gifts.

“It’s a great idea to organize your closets and storage areas now and donate before the holidays for the sake of convenience,” said Goodwill’s Vice President of Donated Goods Leisa Wamsley. “Of course, we welcome donations at any time of year. We are so thankful for the many generous donors who support our mission of changing lives through education, training and employment.”

