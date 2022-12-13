Haywood County student selected for Flight Academy

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A Haywood County High School student is on her way to the skies!

According to the Department of the Air Force Air University, Asia Silas is one of 300 students from across the country to be chosen as one of the Selects for the Flight Academy.

The release says Selects will attend the 2023 summer university program to work to earn their private pilot certification.

The release says the Air Force funded 200 scholarships for the 2023 Flight Academy Program.

You can find the full list here.